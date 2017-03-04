Goth leads No. 24 K-State past Iowa State 74-67 in Big 12

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Kayla Goth scored a career-high 25, Eternati Willock had a double-double and No. 24 Kansas State made all 12 of its free throws in the last 1:11 to defeat Iowa State 74-67 in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (22-9) never trailed after a 14-0 run to lead 50-38 late in the third quarter. K-State faces the Texas Tech-Baylor winner in the semifinals on Sunday.

The Cyclones (18-12) had an 11-2 run to tie the game at 56 with 6:50 to play. Two free throws by Breanna Lewis started an 8-0 run that carried to Goth's free throws with 1:11 remaining as Iowa State suffered a drought of 5:49.

The Cyclones missed nine consecutive shots and the K-State free throws offset ISU making 2 of 3 shots in the last minute.

Willock had 12 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench with Goth, who had five rebounds and three steals. Kindred Wesemann also had 12 points.

Emily Durr hit five 3s and had 21 points for Iowa State, which had won five straight.