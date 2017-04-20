Gor Mahia banking on '2016 preps' to win 2017 title

Gor Mahia are keen on lifting the 2017 Kenyan Premier League title.

Speaking while receiving his Coach of the Month award on Wednesday, head coach Ze Maria said that last year’s performance was a stepping stone towards a brighter 2017. He explained that his boys are aware of their set targets and that it will be perfect if they meet their main objective, which is to lift the league’s trophy by the end of the season.

"I am thankful for this award. I didn't expect to win it because the league is very competitive and there are so many deserving winners in any given month. Last year's performance was only laying a foundation for us to perform even better this year, and I want the players to keep our targets in mind'" he told kpl.co.ke.

The Green Army finished second in 2016 and are already placed at the top of the table from the first five matches of the 2017 season.