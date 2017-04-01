Violent block sends Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski to locker room

Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski left the Bulldogs’ Final Four game against South Carolina midway through the first half after he was poked in the right eye at the end of a dominating block by South Carolina’s Chris Silva.

Karnowski laid on the ground for a few minutes after the block. Then, after sitting on the bench for a couple minutes, he walked back to the locker room with a towel over his face. He told the CBS broadcast he was having trouble focusing with his right eye, but that he is likely to return.

Karnowski poked in the right eye. Saw eye specialist at halftime. Will return. @ZagMBB @FinalFour — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) April 1, 2017





South Carolina coach Frank Martin was the first to run over to Karnowski and check on him.

“He got poked in the eye pretty good,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few told CBS at halftime. “Hopefully we can put a protective contact in or something.”

Gonzaga led South Carolina 45-36 at the end of the first half. Karnowski returned in the second half and didn’t miss a beat.

Karnowski is back and he looks just fine. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/oOtVN4w3Y9 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2017





