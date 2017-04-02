Gomez hat trick but Wolfsburg held 3-3 at Leverkusen

Leverkusen's team celebrates their side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BERLIN (AP) -- Wolfsburg forward Mario Gomez scored a rapid hat trick before 17-year-old Kai Havertz equalized for Bayer Leverkusen in a frenetic finale to their 3-3 draw in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Gomez thought he'd capped a stunning turnaround when he completed his hat trick in a seven-minute span to continue his remarkable record of scoring in every game under Wolfsburg coach Andries Jonker. But Havertz salvaged a point for Leverkusen with a minute remaining.

''I think we were clearly the better team,'' Gomez said.

Havertz, who became Leverkusen's youngest ever goal-scorer in the league, had already set up Kevin Volland for Leverkusen's second goal midway through the second half, minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Wolfsburg made the better start but Karim Bellarabi fired the home side ahead five minutes before the break when Charles Aranguiz spotted him completely free at the far post to volley in.

Fine saves from Leverkusen 'keeper Bernd Leno against Riechedly Bazoer and Gomez had kept the game scoreless.

Gomez again went close after the break, when Leno saved and Aranguiz slid in to clear the rebound off the line.

Then Havertz came on with a half-hour remaining and set up Volland with his heel for 2-0.

Wolfsburg's bad luck continued when Luiz Gustavo struck the post, but Gomez pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining with a brilliant header.

The Germany striker didn't have time to celebrate, however. Shortly after, Gomez equalized with another header and then he stepped up to score from the penalty spot after Benjamin Henrichs brought down Jakub Blaszczykowski.

''I'm in good form,'' Gomez said. ''The whole team, you can see it's positive. It's not a thing between me and (Jonker) but between him and the team.''

It was Gomez' 15th goal in nine games under Jonker, including five for Bayern Munich when Jonker was interim coach in 2011.

''It's slowly becoming a fairytale,'' said the Dutch coach, who is yet to lose a game with Gomez. ''It's incredible, actually. It simply happens and of course it's fun for us.''

Bellarabi set up Havertz for the equalizer to keep Leverkusen three points clear of the relegation zone and two points ahead of Wolfsburg.

INGOLSTADT 2, MAINZ 1

Ingolstadt defeated fellow struggler Mainz to maintain some hope of avoiding the drop.

Romain Bregerie headed Ingolstadt in front early on, Levin Oztunali scored the equalizer with a free kick in the 70th minute, and Florent Hadergjonaj claimed the winner three minutes later when his cross sailed in above Mainz 'keeper Jonas Loessl.

Ingolstadt remained second from bottom, seven points from safety with eight games remaining. Only goal difference was keeping Mainz out of the relegation zone after its third straight defeat.