Golf-World Rankings

Ken: The only way the Trump can sound presidential is by reading words written by others from a teleprompter, as he did to the joint session of congress. As soon as he is left to his own devices he reverts back to the paranoid sociopath that he is. I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt but he wouldn't know the truth if it were written backwards on his forehead so that he could read it in the mirror every time hie primps.