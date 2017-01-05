Golf-Woods to compete in Dubai Desert Classic

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will compete in the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic next month, the former world number one said on Thursday.

"I've always enjoyed playing in Dubai and it's fantastic to see how the city has grown phenomenally from when I first started playing there," Woods said on the event website (www.dubaidesertclassic.com).

Woods, sidelined by back pain for the past 15 months, will launch his official comeback at the Jan. 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in southern California, the PGA Tour event announced on Wednesday.

The Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club runs from Feb. 2-5.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)