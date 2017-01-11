Golf-U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Factbox on Jim Furyk who was named on Wednesday as the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe.

* Born: West Chester, Pennsylvania on May 12, 1970

* Won his only major at the 2003 U.S. Open where he finished with an eight-under-par 272 at the North Course of Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

* Won the 2006 Canadian Open to reach a career-best number two in world rankings

* Became the first player in PGA Tour history to shoot 58, achieving the feat in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

* Having also posted a 59 during the second round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in 2013, Furyk is the only player in history to break 60 twice on the PGA Tour.

* Enjoyed a banner year in 2010 during which he won a career-best three tournaments on tour, including the season-ending Tour Championship which clinched FedExCup honours and a $10 million bonus.

* Has represented the United States at the Ryder Cup nine times as a player, second only to Phil Mickelson's 11, and once as a vice-captain, compiling a 10-20-4 overall record as a player.