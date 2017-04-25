Golf: LPGA rules changed after TV viewer denies Thompson

After Lexi Thompson was denied a tournament victory by a TV fan, golf's law-makers have ensured it will not be repeated.

Golf's rule-makers have introduced new laws to prevent a repeat of the farcical scenes which led to Lexi Thompson being denied at the ANA Inspiration by a television viewer.

Thompson was sensationally handed a four-stroke penalty late in her final round after the LPGA were emailed to say that the 22-year-old played from the wrong place on the 17th hole in her third round.

Though the American, who was in tears on the course as she received the news, managed to take Ryu So-yeon to a play-off, the South Korean emerged victorious.

After the incident, fellow pros rallied around Thompson, who protested her innocence - and the USGA and R&A have taken steps to ensure that the bizarre scenario will not be repeated.

The ruling, which comes into effect immediately, will "limit the use of video... when video reveals evidence that could not reasonably be seen with the 'naked eye,' and when players use their 'reasonable judgement' to determine a specific location when applying the rules," a joint statement read.

Players will no longer "be held to the degree of precision that can sometimes be provided by video technology".

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: "We have been considering the impact of video review on the game and feel it is important to introduce a decision to give greater clarity in this area.

"Golf has always been a game of integrity and we want to ensure that the emphasis remains as much as possible on the reasonable judgement of the player rather than on what video technology can show."