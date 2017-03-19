Golf-Leishman wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one stroke

March 19 (Reuters) - Australian Marc Leishman sank a long eagle putt at the par-five 16th and stormed to a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.

Leishman rolled in a 50-footer and then made clutch up-and-down pars at the final two holes at Bay Hill to secure his second PGA Tour victory and an invitation to the April 6-9 Masters.

He carded 69 to finish at 11-under-par 277.

Americans Charley Hoffman (73) and Kevin Kisner (73) tied for second on 10-under after sharing the overnight lead.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (69) three-putted the last to finish two strokes behind. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)