Golf-FedEx Cup rankings

Reuters

Jan 16 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings

1. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614

2. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1177

3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 754

4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 648

5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 643

6. (6) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560

7. (7) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481

8. (8) Russell Knox (Britain) 449

9. (13) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 411

10. (10) Luke List (U.S.) 382

11. (9) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 356

12. (39) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 335

13. (11) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 330

14. (12) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 316

15. (14) Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 300

15. Justin Rose (Britain) 300

17. (33) Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 288

18. (15) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 281

19. (27) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 281

20. (16) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 279

21. (24) Bill Haas (U.S.) 277

22. (29) Chez Reavie (U.S.) 276

23. (17) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 270

24. (18) Lucas Glover (U.S.) 266

25. (19) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 258

26. (20) Anirban Lahiri (India) 241

27. (21) Paul Casey (Britain) 240

28. (22) Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 232

29. (23) Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 230

30. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 219