Golf-FedEx Cup rankings

william: Mrs. Tillman is certainly entitled to her opinion but I served two combat tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. I'm just an anonymous guy sitting behind a keyboard. However, I'm very OK with what Trump is doing. I'm not sure why everyone is flying off of the handle about a "temporary ban". It's the government. The government doesn't do anything fast or with a whole lot of efficiency. It will take awhile to get things flowing smoothly but it's the right step.