Golf-FedEx Cup rankings

Florence: Now instead of publicly complaining, why don't these neighbors go over to Ivanka's house with a plate of cookies? Why not give her a neighborly welcome and then in a nice way mention the correct day of garbage pick up. Similar squabbles like this take place all over neighborhoods in America. Instead of sneering or gossiping behind their backs, be nice and courteously tell them . Reach out in friendship by talking to each other, and not fb posting or letter writing or gossiping to the press. Pretend it's 1990 again and people start talking to each other .