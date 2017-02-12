Golf-European Tour Maybank Championship scores

Rob: Trump ran for President for one thing. He isn`t in it for the money. He sees the direction the country is headed with the PC crowd and knows it`s wrong for the good of America! And he`s a man of his word! Look at all that he has done so far for America. The young, ignorant, lawless, spoiled snowflakes don`t get it. Some of these football players fit that mold. I`m sure Howy Long must be ashamed of his ignorant son's refusal to meet the President.