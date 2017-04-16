Golf-Bryan wins Heritage by one stroke from Donald

April 16 (Reuters) - Wesley Bryan completed a bogey-free back nine to break out of the pack and win the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.

Bryan carded 67 to finish at 13-under-par 271 on the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island.

He made a tap-in par at the par-four 18th for his first PGA Tour victory, and also became the first South Carolina-born champion at the event since it began in 1969.

Englishman Luke Donald finished one stroke back. He missed a long birdie chance at the last and was forced to settle for his fifth runner-up finish at the event after a 68.

