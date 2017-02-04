Golf-Australian Bowditch arrested for drunk driving in Arizona

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian golfer Steven Bowditch issued a public apology on Friday after being arrested earlier in the day by police in Scottsdale, Arizona for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bowditch, who had been competing in this week's U.S. PGA Tour event, the Phoenix Open, was held in custody on a misdemeanour charge before being released on bail.

The 33-year-old, a twice winner on the PGA Tour, went on to shoot a second successive three-over-par 74 at the TPC Scottsdale to miss the cut at the Phoenix Open by seven strokes.

After consulting with PGA Tour officials for more than an hour, Bowditch released a statement: "I would like to apologize to my family, friends and supporters, as well as the PGA Tour and Waste Management Phoenix Open for the incident reported today.

"As I intend to fully cooperate with the authorities, I will not be making further comment at this stage."

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Bowditch was found asleep in a white pickup truck after a motorist reported that a vehicle had been swerving all over the road in the early hours of Friday morning.

The truck, a courtesy car provided by the tournament, was located with its engine running after remaining stationary through two green traffic signals.

The driver, identified as Bowditch, was woken by a traffic officer and later arrested with a blood alcohol content over 0.20 percent, Scottsdale police said.

In Arizona, drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent are considered to be driving under the influence of alcohol.