A pair of late goals helped Toronto FC earn its first victory of the season, 2-0 over the rival Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at BC Place.

The Whitecaps (0-2-1) played with 10 men after the 70th minute when Brek Shea picked up a red card for drawing his second yellow of the match. Victor Vazquez scored six minutes later and Jozy Altidore added another in the 80th minute for Toronto (1-0-2).