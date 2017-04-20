Was Gisele Behind Tom Brady's Absence at White House Ceremony?

Was supermodel Gisele Bundchen the reason her husband Tom Brady skipped the White House ceremony honoring his Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots?

Brady cancelled at the last minute, releasing a statement saying that he was "attending to some personal family matters,” but published reports now say he was a no-show because his wife didn't want him to go.

The day before the Patriots were honored by President Trump, Gisele tweeted in support for reverse global warming and marching for awareness.

The most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming. https://t.co/Kwky1AF2PJ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) April 18, 2017

The march, set for April 29 in the nation's capital, is opposed to the Trump administration's climate policies.

The Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback was not mentioned once by the president during the minute ceremony.

There's also a controversy over a tweet from The New York Times sports section and their reporter Jason Stallman during the event.

Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today: https://t.co/OxMEOqZonI pic.twitter.com/pLmJWhOw1j — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 19, 2017

“Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today,” read the tweet.

The Patriots organization slammed the comparison as misleading, saying “they lack context” in a series of tweets.

These photos lack context. Facts: In 2015, over 40 football staff were on the stairs. In 2017, they were seated on the South Lawn. https://t.co/iIYtV0hR6Y — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

Comparable photos: The last time the #Patriots won two Super Bowls in three years, 36 players visited the White House. Today, we had 34. pic.twitter.com/Aslvf1RaXU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

Trump was also furious, and on Thursday morning, he slammed The Times on his favorite social media platform, saying: “Failing @nytimes, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H.”

Failing @nytimes, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2017

“I wish I could say it's complicated, but no, this one is pretty straightforward," Jason Stallman, the reporter who sent out the original tweet, said in a statement. "I'm an idiot. It was my idea, it was my execution, it was my blunder. I made a decision in about four minutes that clearly warranted much more time.

“Once we learned more, we tried to fix everything as much as possible as swiftly as possible and as transparently as possible. Of course, at that point the damage was done. I just needed to own it."

