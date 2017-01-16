Giroux Loves the Helpers

As we cruise through the middle of January we have a couple of new thresholds broken by pair of forwards representing the City of Brotherly Love.

Claude Giroux is your power play assists leader with 17, and he's also the first player to crack the 20-point plateau as he sits with 21. His teammate Brayden Schenn meanwhile has become the first player to hit the double-digit goal mark with 11 to lead the pack.

What's interesting to note about them is that the Flyers will only play two games this week as their bye week kicks in. Meaning their leads are tenuous at best as 15 teams will play four times through Sunday. If you want to get an early start, look to Buffalo, Dallas and Tampa Bay as they all play on both Monday and Tuesday.

ANAHEIM

Cam Fowler: 11 points (5 goals) in 154:57 of power play time this season

Corey Perry: 15 points (2 goals) in 143:18

Ryan Kesler: 15 points (7 goals) in 140:49

Sami Vatanen: 11 points (2 goals) in 136:54

Ryan Getzlaf: 13 points (2 goals) in 129:41

Antoine Vermette: 6 points (3 goals) in 86:41

The Ducks went 1/10 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 31/145 or 21.4%. Mark it 1/21 with the extra-man over the last two weeks for the Ducks. This has been the way all season long for them, stretches of both great success and failure. Fowler leads the way in time and with seven of the 17 shots on net over the span, indicating that opponents have been particularly efficient in defending Anaheim's man-advantage.

ARIZONA

Oliver Ekman-Larsson: 12 points (5 goals) in 170:26 of power play time this season

Radim Vrbata: 8 points (2 goals) in 119:44

Martin Hanzal: 6 points (3 goals) in 104:25

Alex Goligoski: 4 points in 90:52

Max Domi: 4 points (a goal) in 69:54

Tobias Rieder: 4 points (2 goals) in 64:34

The Coyotes went 1/6 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/124 or 14.5%. Arizona has now gone 2/12 over the last two weeks, which increased their season's efficiency rate by a whole one-tenth of a percent. That it would be so meager is actually rather impressive, as is Domi's place in the top-six despite not having played since Dec. 8th.

BOSTON

Torey Krug: 12 points (2 goals) in 149:55 of power play time this season

David Krejci: 9 points (5 goals) in 141:26

Patrice Bergeron: 6 points (4 goals) in 133:01

Brad Marchand: 11 points (3 goals) in 118:16

Ryan Spooner: 7 points (2 goals) in 117:19

David Backes: 4 points (2 goals) in 107:04

The Bruins went 5/13 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 24/144 or 16.7%. Krug led the way with two goals and four points during the week of excellence, as Marchand also picked up a pair of helpers. Bergeron, Krejci, and Frank Vatrano put the remaining pucks home.

BUFFALO

Rasmus Ristolainen: 16 points (a goal) in 153:03 of power play time this season

Sam Reinhart: 11 points (5 goals) in 144:44

Kyle Okposo: 15 points (6 goals) in 142:08

Matt Moulson: 12 points (7 goals) in 113:47

Ryan O'Reilly: 13 points (3 goals) in 106:05

Brian Gionta: 1 point in 78:25

The Sabres went 1/8 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 29/136 or 21.3%. Mark it 4/20 over the last two weeks on the man-advantage for Buffalo. O'Reilly led with three points (all helpers) as Jack Eichel scored two goals. Okposo and Reinhart potted the other two markers, and Ristolainen joined the trio with a pair of points himself over that span.

CALGARY

Sean Monahan: 9 points (4 goals) in 144:34 of power play time this season

Mark Giordano: 10 points (2 goals) in 132:41

Johnny Gaudreau: 10 points (2 goals) in 124:38

T.J. Brodie: 6 points (a goal) in 122:29

Dougie Hamilton: 7 points in 106:44

Troy Brouwer: 8 points (3 goals) in 104:25

The Flames went 1/8 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 30/148 or 20.3%. After a pair of excellent weeks on the man-advantage the Flames cooled off a bit but they're still 8/31 over the last three weeks, which ranks tied for the third-most goals over that span.

CAROLINA

Jeff Skinner: 12 points (5 goals) in 102:04 of power play time this season

Victor Rask: 7 points (3 goals) in 100:48

Noah Hanifin: 7 points (2 goals) in 95:55

Justin Faulk: 5 points (a goal) in 95:26

Teuvo Teravainen: 7 points (3 goals) in 91:26

Lee Stempniak: 4 points (2 goals) in 88:16

The Hurricanes went 0/6 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/122 or 17.2%. Carolina's man-advantage has cooled off of late, going 1/19 over the last three weeks. They don't lack for talent, but they are lacking for opportunities of late. Which may indicate that they're having trouble keeping the puck in the first place, or aren't playing very dynamically.

CHICAGO

Patrick Kane: 13 points (2 goals) in 173:07 of power play time this season

Artemi Panarin: 14 points (7 goals) in 159:51

Duncan Keith: 10 points (a goal) in 159:37

Brent Seabrook: 10 points (2 goals) in 140:42

Artem Anisimov: 7 points (4 goals) in 119:12

Jonathan Toews: 7 points (3 goals) in 105:04

The Blackhawks went 2/10 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 26/140 or 18.6%. Brian Campbell, Keith and Kane put each put a puck home each as Panarin joined the latter two with a pair of points to lead the team over the last two weeks. Such as it is for Chicago, the big boys are either clicking or not much is going on.

COLORADO

Tyson Barrie: 6 points in 137:39 of power play time this season

Nathan MacKinnon: 7 points (2 goals) in 130:40

Mikko Rantanen: 7 points (3 goals) in 117:27

Matt Duchene: 6 points (2 goals) in 110:39

Jarome Iginla: 6 points (2 goals) in 102:41

Gabriel Landeskog: 2 points (both goals) in 82:89

The Avalanche went 0/6 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/138 or 13%. The sun continues to set on the Avs this season, and it appears more and more likely a shake-up is about to occur as both Duchene and Landeskog are on the trade block. While prospects like A.J. Greer do give reason for excitement, he, or anyone else, don't qualify as reasons to believe their man-advantage will suddenly turn around either.

COLUMBUS

Zach Werenski: 16 points (3 goals) in 127:25 of power play time this season

Alexander Wennberg: 18 points (2 goals) in 120:25

Nick Foligno: 17 points (8 goals) in 119:40

Cam Atkinson: 19 points (9 goals) in 119:38

Sam Gagner: 14 points (6 goals) in 115:15

Brandon Saad: 2 points (a goal) in 71:34

The Blue Jackets went 2/11 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 33/127 or 26%. Mark it 5/25 over the last two weeks on the man-advantage. Werenski, Wennberg, Foligno and Seth Jones share the lead in points with two each, but it's Atkinson who has the only two goals in the bunch.

DALLAS

Tyler Seguin: 16 points (7 goals) in 154:07 of power play time this season

John Klingberg: 10 points (2 goals) in 147:51

Jamie Benn: 12 points (6 goals) in 140:57

Patrick Eaves: 11 points (8 goals) in 132:22

Jason Spezza: 13 points (a goal) in 115:26

Devin Shore: 3 points in 91:43

The Stars went 1/8 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing the season's sum to 26/153 or 17%. Dallas has gone 3/14 with the man-advantage over the couple of weeks. Klingberg and Spezza lead with three points, as Seguin Eaves and Cody Eakin contributed a point each.

DETROIT

Henrik Zetterberg: 5 points (a goal) in 137:34 of power play time this season

Gustav Nyquist: 4 points (a goal) in 130:10

Mike Green: 5 points (2 goals) in 116:47

Tomas Tatar: 1 point in 115:36

Frans Nielsen: 7 points in 110:21

Dylan Larkin: 3 points (all goals) in 100:53

The Red Wings went 2/10 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 17/144 or 11.8%. Nyquist and Green put pucks home for Motown with the man-advantage, as Zetterberg, Anthony Mantha and Thomas Vanek each contributed a point. For what it's worth, Nyquist fired six of their 15 combined shots on net over the span.

EDMONTON

Connor McDavid: 14 points (2 goals) in 143:11 of power play time this season

Leon Draisaitl: 15 points (8 goals) in 131:45

Milan Lucic: 13 points (4 goals) in 131:11

Jordan Eberle: 10 points (3 goals) in 116:48

Oscar Klefbom: 5 points (a goal) in 110:31

Andrej Sekera: 5 points in 104:19

The Oilers went 1/8 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 29/140 or 20.7%. Edmonton's power play has gone suddenly cold with a 3/22 rate over the last three weeks. Mark Letestu continues to see an astounding amount of time on the man-advantage, going 7/12 from the dot with 22:05 of ice time, which ranks third on the team. Lucic and McDavid boast a leading seven shots, as Sekera has posted six. They've combined for a goal and three points over the last three weeks.

FLORIDA

Keith Yandle: 10 points (2 goals) in 149:55 of power play time this season.

Aaron Ekblad: 4 points (2 goals) in 141:11

Jaromir Jagr: 8 points (4 goals) in 135:37

Vincent Trocheck: 8 points (2 goals) in 134:27

Reilly Smith: 8 points (6 goals) in 114:51

Jonathan Marchessault: 8 points (3 goals) in 111:53

The Panthers went 2/13 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/154 or 14.9%. Smith and Trocheck lead the way with a pair of points each, as the former potted both goals on eight shots. Yandle and Jussi Jokinen contributed a point each as well. Coach Tom Rowe has shown propensity to go with who is hot, so not much is likely to change in the immediate.

LOS ANGELES

Drew Doughty: 10 points (3 goals) in 144:43 of power play this season

Jeff Carter: 11 points (7 goals) in 125:20

Anze Kopitar: 6 points in 118:47

Tanner Pearson: 4 points (a goal) in 99:12

Alec Martinez: 7 points (a goal) in 99:08

Jake Muzzin: 4 points (3 goals) in 94:46

The Kings went 2/13 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/154 or 14.9%. Call me crazy, but the fact that Marian Gaborik hasn't been utilized let alone not producing on the man-advantage is surprising given LA's lack of offensive punch. The veteran winger has posted just a goal and two points with two shots in 32:12 of action spread over 21 games.

MINNESOTA

Ryan Suter: 8 points (3 goals) in 119:42 of power play time this season

Eric Staal: 11 points (2 goals) in 106:34

Charlie Coyle: 7 points (4 goals) in 105:20

Matt Dumba: 8 points (3 goals) in 99:35

Mikko Koivu: 6 points in 91:58

Jared Spurgeon: 3 points 88:40

The Wild went 3/9 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 24/119 or 20.2%. Mark it 8/27 over the last three weeks with the man-advantage for Minnesota. Zach Parise leads the way with two points, and is matched by Staal with four points over that span. Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, Jason Zucker, Dumba, and Suter also chipped in a goal as the team's contributors run 11-deep.

MONTREAL

Shea Weber: 15 points (8 goals) in 158:05 of power play time this season

Max Pacioretty: 8 points (5 goals) in 127:41

Alexander Radulov: 10 points (4 goals) in 126:36

Brendan Gallagher: 2 points (a goal) in 96:53

Andrei Markov: 8 points in 89:47

Jeff Petry: 6 points (2 goals) in 89:42

The Canadiens went 3/9 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 30/137 or 21.9%. The Habs have gone 7/20 on the man-advantage over the last two weeks. Tomas Plekanec and Radulov lead the way with a pair of goals each, as Weber and Nathan Beaulieu sit atop the points chart with four apiece. Their contributors run 14-deep, but only Artturi Lehkonen has managed to post multiple points.

NASHVILLE

Roman Josi: 9 points (2 goals) in 137:29 of power play time this season

Ryan Johansen: 14 points (3 goals) in 132:54

Filip Forsberg: 6 points (2 goals) in 118:55

Mike Fisher: 11 points (6 goals) in 108:00

James Neal: 5 points (2 goals) in 105:07

Mike Ribeiro: 6 points (2 goals) in 104:37

The Predators went 0/7 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 26/143 or 18.2%. With both Josi and P.K. Subban on the shelf, look for both Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm to see a spike in ice time across the board. For the season, Ekholm has posted three points with 11 shots over 85:21 of power play time this season. Ellis meanwhile has four points with 10 shots in 79:29.

NEW JERSEY

Adam Henrique: 4 points (2 goals) in 126:40 of power play time this season

Travis Zajac: 6 points (3 goals) in 126:29

Kyle Palmieri: 10 points (3 goals) in 125:22

Damon Severson: 9 points in 125:07

P.A. Parenteau: 4 points (all goals) in 115:07

Michael Cammalleri: 5 points (a goal) in 106:36

The Devils went 1/10 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 20/151 or 13.2%. The Garden State are having trouble bearing fruit with their man-advantage, as they've now gone 5/53 over the last month. Taylor put home the latest goal, aided by Palmieri and Karl Stollery.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

John Tavares: 8 points (4 goals) in 129:33 of power play time this season

Nick Leddy: 8 points (2 goals) in 124:54

Josh Bailey: 7 points (a goal) in 115:14

Ryan Strome: 4 points (a goal) in 102:02

Andrew Ladd: 1 point (goal) in 87:17

Anders Lee: 3 points (all goals) in 84:02

The Islanders went 0/6 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/114 or 14%. Brooklyn has gone just 5/28 with the man-advantage over the last month. Lee leads the team in shots with nine over the span, scoring a goal. Leddy and Bailey lead the way with a trio of points each, as the Isles' contributors run nine-deep.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Ryan McDonagh: 10 points (a goal) in 146:07 of power play time this season

Mats Zuccarello: 6 points (2 goals) in 125:04

Brandon Pirri:9 points (5 goals) in 118:59

Derek Stepan: 9 points (a goal) in 116:08

Chris Kreider: 8 points (4 goals) in 104:20

Jimmy Vesey: 7 points (4 goals) in 83:44

The Rangers went 1/9 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 30/134 or 22.4%. Finally! The Broadway Blueshirts have their first player in double-digit points and it's the Captain, Ryan McDonagh. Knocking on the door is both Pirri and Stepan at nine points, as Kreider has posted eight points as well. Pirri, by the way, leads the team with five goals and 32 shots.

OTTAWA

Erik Karlsson: 13 points (a goal) in 148:49 of power play time this season

Mark Stone: 11 points (5 goals) in 123:10

Mike Hoffman: 13 points (8 goals) in 116:40

Dion Phaneuf: 8 points (3 goals) in 111:05

Kyle Turris: 7 points (a goal) in 109:45

Derick Brassard: 4 points (a goal) in 103:19

The Senators went 2/6 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 22/129 or 17.1%. Ottawa are now 2/10 over the last two week with the man-advantage, and it marks two straight weeks of improvement as well. Bobby Ryan and Hoffman potted their two goals, as Chris Wideman joined Karlsson, Turris and Brassard on the score sheet.

PHILADELPHIA

Claude Giroux: 21 points (4 goals) in 176:38 of power play time this season

Jakub Voracek: 15 points (3 goals) in 176:29

Wayne Simmonds: 17 points (9 goals) in 175:22

Shayne Gostisbehere: 12 points (a goal) in 169:34

Brayden Schenn: 18 points (11 goals) in 165:15

Mark Streit: 7 points (a goal) in 82:29

The Flyers went 5/15 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 36/159 or 22.6%. The Captain leads the way with four points, all of the helping variety. Schenn meanwhile scored a trio of goals. Streit also got in on the action with a point as, Voracek, Dale Weise, Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier each chipped in a point as well. As for All-Star Wayne Simmonds, well he potted boy a goal and an assist ahead of Philadelphia's bye-week.

PITTSBURGH

Evgeni Malkin: 16 points (7 goals) in 161:11 of power play time this season

Phil Kessel:18 points (4 goals) in 158:45

Sidney Crosby: 14 points (9 goals)in 136:53

Kris Letang: 11 points (2 goals) in 119:16

Patric Hornqvist: 10 points (7 goals) in 115:28

Justin Schultz: 9 points (a goal) in 98:38

The Penguins went 3/12 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 34/149 or 22.8%. Mark it now 6/23 on the man-advantage for the Steel City over the last three weeks. Stanley Cup Champion Phil Kessel leads the way with four points as Malkin leads with a trio of goals. Schultz, Crosby, Letang and Matt Cullen follow up with a pair of points each as Hornqvist has just one point. That's a killer spread of production, and with Letang back on the shelf expect Schultz to be the primary pointman once again.

SAN JOSE

Brent Burns: 12 points (4 goals) in 162:02 of power play time this season

Joe Thornton: 10 points in 153:44

Joe Pavelski: 13 points (4 goals) in 151:53

Logan Couture: 8 points (7 goals) in 140:35

Patrick Marleau: 7 points (3 goals) in 137:58

Mikkel Boedker: 1 point in 80:22

The Sharks went 1/7 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 22/135 or 16.3%. The teeth are officially out of the Sharks' man-advantage, which has gone 3/23 over the last three weeks. Burns continues to lead the way with a goal and two points with nine shots. The Sharks have just three goals on 31 shots over the span, indicating how stale the talent has gotten lately.

St. LOUIS

Kevin Shattenkirk: 16 points (6 goals) in 144:41 of power play time this season

Vladimir Tarasenko: 17 points (7 goals) in 136:00

Paul Stastny: 9 points (3 goals) in 118:10

Alexander Steen: 10 points in 115:51

David Perron: 7 points (2 goals) in 109:59

Robby Fabbri: 8 points (4 goals) in 108:54

The Blues went 3/14 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 31/142 or 21.8%. Mark it 6/26 over the last couple of weeks on the man-advantage. Stastny leads the way with a trio of points as both Tarasenko and, believe it or not, Colton Parayko, lead with a pair of goals each. St. Louis' contributors run 11-deep, with Steen, Shattenkirk, and Perron joining the fray with two points as well.

TAMPA BAY

Victor Hedman: 18 points (2 goals) in 134:04 of power play time this season

Tyler Johnson: 13 points (5 goals) in 132:32

Alex Killorn: 7 points (2 goals) in 124:49

Nikita Kucherov: 14 points (6 goals) in 118:39

Ondrej Palat: 7 points (2 goals) in 108:37

Jonathan Drouin: 13 points (6 goals) in 104:07

The Lightning went 2/8 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 38/161 or 23.6%. Another week of power play opportunities, another week of power play success. The Bolts' are now 12/47 over the last month, which is simply remarkable. Over this latest week of success Drouin is matched by Johnson and Hedman atop the leaderboard with three points, as Kucherov has lit the lamp the most – twice. Their contributors run 10-deep, including Anton Stralman's pair of points.

TORONTO

Jake Gardiner: 8 points (2 goals) in 109:03 of power play time this season

Auston Matthews: 11 points (3 goals) in 108:19

James van Riemsdyk: 12 points (3 goals) in 103:30

Mitch Marner: 11 points (a goal) in 102:07

William Nylander: 15 points (5 goals) in 101:18

Tyler Bozak: 9 points (3 goals) in 99:15

The Maple Leafs went 3/5 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 31/130 or 23.8%. Mark it 9/21 over the last pair of weeks on the man-advantage for Toronto. Which draws only one logical conclusion, team's really need to stop taking penalties against them. JVR leads with seven points as Nazem Kadri has put home four goals. As for their sterling rookies Matthews, Nylander, Marner, et al., they've accumulated just seven points from the three mentioned here without a single goal.

VANCOUVER:

Henrik Sedin: 9 points (a goal) in 158:14 of power play time this season

Daniel Sedin: 9 points (5 goals) in 155:03

Brandon Sutter: 5 points (3 goals) in 146:07

Troy Stecher: 5 points in 119:51

Loui Eriksson:6 points (a goal) in 116:36

Sven Baertschi: 3 points (a goal) in 92:31

The Canucks went 1/14 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/142 or 13.4%. They're now just 5/39 over the last three weeks with the man-advantage. All-Star Bo Horvat leads the way with a trio of points, all helpers. As Eriksson has lit the lamp twice. The Sedin twins have combined for a goal and four points with nine shots over the span as well.

WASHINGTON

Alex Ovechkin: 11 points (8 goals) in 161:30 of power play time this season

John Carlson: 10 points (a goal) in 133:49

Nicklas Backstrom: 16 points (3 goals) in 131:37

Marcus Johansson: 8 points (3 goals) in 116:04

T.J. Oshie: 5 points (2 goals) in 96:32

Evgeny Kuznetsov: 5 points in 95:51

The Capitals went 4/8 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/142 or 18.5%. Finally, a booming week for Washington on the man-advantage. Backstrom leads the way with three points as Ovechkin boasts a pair of goals on just six shots. Andre Burakovsky, Oshie and Johansson also contributed a point as Carlson picked up a pair as well.

WINNIPEG

Dustin Byfuglien: 7 points (a goal) in 155:37 of power play time this season

Mark Scheifele: 9 points (5 goals) in 137:46

Blake Wheeler: 11 points (2 goals) in 135:12

Nikolaj Ehlers: 7 points (3 goals) in 121:36

Patrik Laine: 11 points (7 goals) in 83:32

Mathieu Perreault: 6 points in 76:39

The Jets went 3/13 on the power play during the 14th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 26/147 or 17.7%. We're now in the first iteration of the post-Laine Jets' power play, and the results are interesting. Scheifele and Perreault lead the way with two points, as Drew Stafford and Nic Petan joined Byfuglien and Wheeler on the ledger with a point.