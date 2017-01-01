Giroud’s spectacular goal highlights Arsenal victory over Crystal Palace

Olivier Giroud helped Arsenal start the new year on a positive note with an early highlight-reel goal as the hosts had little trouble handling Crystal Palace in a 2-0 victory Sunday at the Emirates.

The Frenchman scored in the 17th minute on a scorpion kick directly off his heel - via a pass from Alexis Sanchez - that is certain to be a "Goal of the Year" candidate in the Premier League. It's the second straight match Giroud has scored for Arsenal (12-4-3), who have won two in a row and sit third in the league table.

Alex Iwobi claimed Arsenal's other score with a successful header in the 56th minute.

Crystal Palace (4-4-11) opened 2017 much like it fared in all of 2016, where they went 6-9-22 in the league for the calendar year, and are now 1-3-9 since winning three straight from Sept. 10-24. The Eagles are 17th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone.