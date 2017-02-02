Gillon, Syracuse rally to beat NC State 100-93 in OT

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Syracuse won 100-93 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- John Gillon scored a career-high 43 points while Andrew White III added 28 points to help Syracuse rally from 16 down to beat North Carolina State 100-93 in overtime on Wednesday night.

White scored the first nine points of overtime for the Orange (14-9, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won a wild game that had Gillon and N.C. State's Maverick Rowan trading 3-pointers in the final 10-plus seconds of regulation.

Gillon finished 10 of 13 from the field and 9 of 10 from 3-point range, including an off-balance one from the left corner with 1.8 seconds left to answer Rowan and force the extra session.

Gillon also made all 14 of his free throws and finished with nine assists.

Rowan finished with a career-high 31 points for the Wolfpack (14-9, 3-7, while star freshman Dennis Smith Jr. posted his second triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists.

That made Smith the first player in ACC history to post two triple-doubles in the same season in league play and fourth to have two in one season.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Syracuse picked a heck of a way to earn its first ACC road win after coming in at 0-4. The Orange trailed 75-59 with 8:44 left in regulation, but a flurry of 3 from Gillon and Tyler Lydon quickly got them back in it - a sign of what the Orange can do when they're clicking. The Orange made 15 of 26 behind the arc and shot 56 percent (32 of 57).

N.C. State: It was another bad loss in a season quickly getting away from a team picked to finish sixth in the ACC, and it came on the heels of a 25-point loss at Louisville over the weekend.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange host No. 9 Virginia on Saturday.

N.C. State: N.C. State hosts Miami - which beat the Wolfpack by 18 in the first meeting - on Saturday.

