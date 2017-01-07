Gibson's Got it Right

In the Crease is back for the 2016-17 season. This column will provide you with everything you need to know about goaltending and who to start and sit in the upcoming week. I’ll give you some Great options, Good options and Goalies to avoid every week.





Week of January 9-16

Great Options

John Gibson-Anaheim Ducks

Schedule: Tue vs. DAL, Thu @ COL, Sat @ ARZ, Sun vs. STL

Gibson got off to a rocky start this season, but he’s showing signs of turning things around. He’s currently riding a three-game winning streak and he hasn’t lost in regulation since Dec. 17 (5-0-3) and he’s given up just two goals in his last two games. With four games on the schedule and two of those coming against Colorado and Arizona, Gibson should be a rock-solid fantasy play. He has a 15-9-7 record with a 2.48 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage this season.

Carey Price-Montreal Canadiens

Schedule: Mon vs. WSH, Wed @ WPG, Thu @ MIN, Sat vs. NYR

Price has just one win in his last four games, but he’s come up with some solid performances in defeat. Of course, that doesn’t matter to his fantasy owners, but it shows that there’s potential for positive results in the near future. The Canadiens have a several injuries to key players, but they’ve still managed to pick up points on their long road trip. Returning home will do them some good, even though they’ll be playing against quality opponents. Price has a 2.02 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage this season. He’s a quality fantasy option.

Braden Holtby-Washington Capitals

Schedule: Mon @ MTL, Wed vs. PIT, Fri vs. CHI, Sun vs. PHI

The Capitals are one of the few teams that have four games on the schedule this week, which makes Holtby an interesting play. The thing is, the games on the schedule won’t be walks in the park. Winning in Montreal is never easy and home dates against the Penguins, Blackhawks and Flyers won’t be easy either. Holtby’s 2-0-1 in his last three decisions, but that doesn’t include a no-decision against the Leafs that saw him get the hook after allowing three goals on eight shots. He was able to bounce back in that 5-0 shutout win against Columbus. I expect him to be ready for the heavy workload this week.

Sergei Bobrovsky-Columbus Blue Jackets

Schedule: Tue @ CAR, Fri @ TB, Sat @ FLA

The Blue Jackets saw their 16-game winning streak come to an end earlier this week. Bobrovsky came back down to earth in that loss to the Capitals, as he was pulled early. After the game, head coach John Tortorella admitted that they’d played Bobrovsky more frequently because of the winning streak. Don’t be surprised if the starter plays less back-to-backs over the next little while. That won’t change the fact that he’s one of the top fantasy goalies this season. Bobrovsky should get a couple of solid matchups this week. He’ll likely face a mediocre Hurricanes team and either the banged up Lightning or Panthers.

Good Options

Devan Dubnyk-Minnesota Wild

Schedule: Thu vs. MTL, Sat @ DAL, Sun @ CHI

The Wild will enjoy three days between games, as they’ll be “off” from Jan. 9-11 before returning to action on the 12th. Dubnyk’s been rolling for a while. He’s given up eight goals in his last two outings, but he’s managed to win 11 of his last 12. Look for him to get two starts, both against difficult matchups, this week. Dubnyk has a 20-7-3 record with a 1.83 goals-against-average and a.939 save percentage this season. He’s a solid fantasy option.

Martin Jones-San Jose Sharks

Schedule: Tue @ EDM, Wed @ CGY, Sat vs. STL

Jones has dropped three straight games going into Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. Jones has given up 10 goals during that span. Even though he’s slumping, he’ll get an opportunity to right the ship with two road games in Alberta before taking on the Blues at home on Saturday. Jones has a 19-13-2 record with a 2.19 goals-against-average and a .917 save percentage this season.

