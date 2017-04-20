Giants voluntary offseason workout program follows set schedule

The New York Giants began their offseason schedule Tuesday. Players reported to the Quest Diagnostics Center for the first day of the team’s voluntary offseason workout program.

Although these workouts are voluntary, there are rules governing what teams are allowed to do. These rules are found in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The program is divided into three phases. Phase One is the first two weeks of the program.

“Phase One activities shall be limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. During Phase One, only full-time and part-time strength and conditioning coaches, who have no other responsibilities with the Club, shall be allowed on the field; no other coaches shall be allowed or to otherwise participate in or observe activities. No footballs shall be permitted to be used (only “dead ball” activities), except that quarterbacks may elect to throw to receivers provided they are not covered by any other player. Players cannot wear helmets during Phase One.”

Phase Two are the three weeks after the conclusion of Phase One.

“During Phase Two, all coaches shall be allowed on the field. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play” drills (e.g. offense or defense only, but not offense vs. defense), or special teams drills on a “separate” basis (e.g. kicking team or return team only, but not kicking team vs. return team). No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted (e.g. no one-on-one offensive linemen vs. defensive linemen push rush or protection drills, no wide receivers vs. defensive backs bump-and-run drills, and no special teams drills involving both offense and defense are permitted). Players are not allowed to wear helmets during Phase Two.”

Phase Three are the final four weeks of the offseason program. Teams are permitted to hold 10-on-field practices during this phase. The practices are known as OTAs.

“During Phase Three, all coaches shall be allowed on the field. No live contact is permitted. No one-on-one offense vs. defense drills are permitted (e.g. no offensive linemen vs. defensive linemen pass rush or pass protection drills, no wide receivers vs. defensive backs bump-and-run drills, and no one-on-one special team drills involving both offense and defense are permitted). Special teams drills (e.g. kicking team vs. return team) are permitted, provided no live contact occurs. Team offense vs. team defense drills, including all drills listed in Appendix G to this Agreement, are permitted, provided no live contact occurs. Clubs may require players to wear helmets; no shells are permitted during Phase Three of the Club’s offseason workout program or any minicamp.”

The Giants’ OTAs will be held May 22-June 9. Mandatory minicamp is June 13-15.

