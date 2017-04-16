Giants' Parker on disabled list with broken collarbone

Jarrett Parker of the San Francisco Giants falls to the ground after making a catch against the outfield wall in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park on April 15, 2017 (AFP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

San Francisco (AFP) - The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Jarrett Parker on the disabled list Sunday, one day after he broke his right collarbone crashing into the outfield fence to catch a fly ball.

Parker was hitting .143 with two runs-batted-in in nine games this season.

The 28-year-old left fielder robbed Colorado's DJ LeMahieu of a potential extra-base hit in the Rockies' 5-0 win on Saturday.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Parker likely will be out for about eight weeks after undergoing surgery.

"He's probably looking at some kind of surgery to get it fixed," Bochy said. "They do need to get it fixed, so this thing will heal quicker and we'll get him back sooner."

After slamming into the wall to make the catch Parker hit the ground in pain before he was helped from the field.

"He almost passed out from the pain," Bochy said. "I think his fear was that he was going to miss the year. But that's not the case at all."