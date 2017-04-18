Giants manager Bruce Bochy to miss two games after heart surgery

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy will miss the next two games while recovering from heart surgery. The 62-year-old underwent a procedure to correct an atrial flutter Tuesday morning, the team announced. He’s expected to rejoin the club Friday.

Bochy has dealt with some heart issues over the past few years, but it hasn’t kept him away from the game for long. He missed one contest last season after experiencing an irregular heartbeat, and had surgery in 2015 after experiencing some discomfort during a physical.

Bruce Bochy will miss a few games after having a heart procedure. (AP Photo) More

Bochy has seen a cardiologist regularly for a number of years. Heart conditions run in his family, so he’s been careful to stay on top of any possible medical issues.

Last September, he told the Mercury News he did not anticipate having to step down due to health reasons any time soon.

“No,” he said. “There’s no question in my mind. It’s what I love to do. I don’t know what else I would do if I didn’t do this. I mean, I could have stepped down and counted my blessings like (former third base coach Tim Flannery) did, but I’m still hungry. I want to get back there. I want to win again. And if that goes away, then so will I.”

Bench coach Ron Wotus will manage the team while Bochy recovers. The Giants are in Kansas City for two days. They’ll travel to Colorado on Thursday. Bochy is expected to meet the team there in time for Friday’s game.

