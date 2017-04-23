Giants fans are not happy about this 'Madison Bumgarner day off' commercial

It has not been an easy week for San Francisco Giants fans.

Not only did their beloved team drop its last two games in Colorado by a combined score of 18-8, but they’ve had to adjust to the reality of their best player, Madison Bumgarner, being out for six-to-eight weeks after a dirt bike accident on his day off.

And then there’s this Ford commercial which has continued to play during Giants’ telecasts in the Bay Area.

Yikes.

Debuted in 2016, this commercial now plays more like a Saturday Night Live spoof.

“What Madison Bumgarner does on his day off is anyone’s guess,” the narrator says as the spot begins. Then it cuts to images of some pretty rowdy dirt biking — including a few riders jumping over the F-150 truck that we see MadBum driving in the first scene.

This is either the perfect marriage between spokesman and ad campaign, or Ford knows exactly what Bumgarner does on his off days.

In any case, Giants fans are not too happy about the commercial continuing to air in light of recent events.

Look, no one wants to see MadBum hurt. He’s arguably the most exciting player in baseball right now and there’s nothing fun about his stint on the disabled list. Still it’s impossible not to have a least a small chuckle at the irony here.

Madison Bumgarner injured his shoulder and ribs in a dirt bike accident. He’s expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) More

Ford should probably take this ad off the air if for no other reason than it’s antagonizing the very audience it’s trying to sell its product to. Maybe Ford could just show it in other markets.

You know, like, Los Angeles.

Just a thought.

