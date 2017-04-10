Giants eager to get home, on track after rough opening week

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, scores on a single by Brandon Crawford, next to San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 8, 2017. The Padres won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Bruce Bochy can only hope returning home to familiar scenery might help get his Giants going at last.

It hasn't been a very impressive opening stretch for San Francisco (2-5), which blew eight leads over its initial five games then snapped a four-game losing streak by beating San Diego 5-3 on Sunday.

''We're barely closing in on a week. All of these guys are going to have a rough week,'' Bochy said. ''It just so happens it's the first week. There's a couple of guys who haven't got a hit. It draws a little bit more attention to it.''

Matt Moore (0-1) will take the ball opposing Taijuan Walker (1-0) when the Giants host Arizona in their home opener Monday afternoon at sold-out AT&T Park after opening at the Diamondbacks' Chase Field last week.

Moore, beginning his first full season with the club after being acquired from Tampa Bay at the 2016 trade deadline, allowed six runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings in a loss Wednesday at Arizona.

San Francisco's 1-5 start matched its worst six-game start since the Giants' first season out West in 1958, the fifth time doing so - also in 1967, 1980, 2007 and 2008.

Yet the Giants have won 13 of their last 16 home openers, going 13-4 in such games since AT&T Park opened in 2000.

It is a home-field advantage visiting players notice - and thrilled to be a part of if they eventually join the Giants.

''Oh, it's a lot better playing on this side than the other side having this crowd cheer for you,'' reserve catcher Nick Hundley said. ''It's a great atmosphere. Coming here over the years has always been outstanding. The fans here are rabid and love the Giants. The way that these players in here embrace the fans, embrace the city and play hard for the fans is something I'm excited to continue to do.''

While San Francisco has welcomed back players who were injured late last season such as third baseman Eduardo Nunez and second baseman Joe Panik, the Giants are still waiting for this group to click.

''Just to have these guys coming here for another year and kind of know what to expect from them, how to play behind some of these pitchers, playing with the guys that I've played with for the last four or five years, it definitely helps,'' first baseman Brandon Belt said. ''But in saying that, stuff's going to happen throughout the year and we've got to be able to overcome that.''

AP Sports Writer Bernie Wilson contributed to this report.

