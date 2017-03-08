Giants add to their receiving corps by signing Brandon Marshall to a two-year deal

Receiver Brandon Marshall will change teams, but he won’t even have to change stadiums.

Marshall was cut by the New York Jets, but the New York Giants signed him to a two-year deal worth $12 million according to Kimberley Martin of Newsday.

That should help the Giants, who already had superstar Odell Beckham and promising 2016 rookie Sterling Shepard. If Marshall can be effective as an outside receiver, it would allow Shepard to focus on lining up in the slot.

Marshall battled injuries last season, saw his yardage fall from 1,502 in 2015 to 788 last season, and he turns 33 later this month. But he doesn’t need to be the focal point of the Giants’ passing offense, only a complementary piece. Perhaps that helps him extend his career.

Marshall, amazingly enough, never made the playoffs with any of his first four NFL teams. He was traded by the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and cut by the Jets. Marshall has had his share of locker room drama through the years, including last season with a well-publicized spat with defensive end Sheldon Richardson.

The Giants still need to fix their running game and add to the offensive line, but they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to add Marshall at a reasonable price. Marshall doesn’t even have to change addresses.

