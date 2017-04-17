Getting laid out by a Steven Adams' screen hasn't slowed Patrick Beverley down

Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley gave the Toyota Center a scare when Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams flattened him on a screen.

Eight minutes into the third quarter, Beverley was backpedaling down the court guarding MVP front runner Russell Westbook and didn’t see Oklahoma City’s Adams set a screen behind him.

Take a look:

Luckily for Beverley and the Rockets, the fall didn’t slow him down. After flashing coach Mike D’Antoni a thumbs up, Beverley splashed in another bucket, continuing a strong night that saw him score a playoff career-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers. He’d add 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals to help lead the Rockets to a big Game 1 win, earning a share of the spotlight on a night that was supposed to be all about Harden vs. Westbrook.

But even that didn’t stop Twitter from expressing some concern over Beverley.

Beverley has some rocky history with OKC. In the 2013 playoffs, when Beverley was a rookie, he and Westbrook collided and the Thunder point guard suffered a torn meniscus.

After the game, Beverley said he had no issues with Adams’ bone-jarring pick.

“Nah, it was a legal screen,” he said during his postgame press conference. “Good screen. Not worried about that, man. We’re just trying to focus on doing the right things. I’ve been hit with many screens before, so, on to the next play.”