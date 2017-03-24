Germany unseats US women at top of FIFA rankings

The German women's national team has unseated the United States in the FIFA world rankings released Friday.

It is the first time since March 2015 that the U.S. national team has not been No. 1.

The United States, No. 2 in the rankings, was hurt by its results in the recent SheBelieves Cup tournament. The Americans finished at the bottom of the table with two losses and a win. Germany went 1-1-1 in the four-team tournament, which was won by world No. 3 France (2-0-1).

Rounding out the top 10 were England, which also played in the SheBelieves Cup, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Australia, Brazil and North Korea.