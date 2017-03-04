Germany, France play scoreless draw in SheBelives Cup

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) -- French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi stopped a first-half penalty kick, and France and Germany played to a scoreless draw Saturday in the second round of the SheBelieves Cup.

The game at Red Bull Arena began with temperatures at 28 degrees (minus 2 Celsius). The result gives France four points in the round-robin tournament that ends Tuesday in Washington. Germany, which lost to the U.S. 1-0, has a point.

Bouhaddi dived left to stop Many Islacker on the penalty kick that was set up when the goalkeeper took down Hasret Kayikci in the box in the 23rd minute. Bouhaddi finished with five saves, including a point-blank stop on Sara Doorsoun in the 72nd minute.

Doorsoun beat the French goalkeeper with a shot in the 50th minute but defender Grace Geyoro cleared the ball before it went into the net. Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan chipped a long shot off the crossbar in the 79th minute.

Wendie Renard, who scored a late winner in France's 2-1 win over England in the tournament opener, had the best chance for the French. She headed a free kick off the crossbar in the first half.