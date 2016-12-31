Georgia Tech runs past Kentucky in 33-18 Taxslayer Bowl win

No matter how much time you have to prepare, Georgia Tech’s triple option offense is always difficult to defend.

Kentucky learned that the hard way in Saturday’s Taxslayer Bowl as the Yellow Jackets racked up 266 yards on the ground in a 33-18 win.

The Yellow Jackets led the whole way. Kentucky opened with the ball, but quarterback Stephen Johnson fumbled on UK’s fourth offensive play. Tech’s P.J. Davis scooped up the loose ball and returned it 41 yards for a score, giving the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead just 1:50 into the game.

Kentucky kept things within striking distance for much of the first half, but Georgia Tech scored 10 points in the half’s final minute to extend its lead from 10-3 to 20-3 at the break.

First, Tech senior quarterback Justin Thomas reeled off a 21-yard rushing score to cap off an 11-play, 94-yard drive. Kentucky’s ensuing possession went nowhere, and Georgia Tech then blocked the punt, giving the offense great field position. A few plays later, Harrison Butker drilled a 52-yard field goal, and the Yellow Jackets went into the break with a 17-point lead.

Things were slow to begin the second half, and another Butker field goal gave Tech a 23-3 lead entering the fourth. At that point, Kentucky started to make things interesting.

First, Johnson hit Dorian Baker for a 20-yard touchdown early in the fourth. Butker nailed another field goal, his fourth of the game, a short time later, but it was still just a two-possession lead at 26-10.

After the field goal, Johnson went back to work, mainly using his legs. The Wildcats went 75 yards in just 2:16, and Johnson’s 21-yard touchdown scamper (plus a two-point conversion) cut the Tech lead to 26-18 with 3:57 to play.

Kentucky was unsuccessful on an onside kick after the score, but still had three timeouts left. The Wildcats quickly forced Tech into a third-and-four near midfield with a chance to get the ball back, but Tech took a deep shot — just its 14th passing attempt of the game — and Johnson hit Ricky Jeune for a 42-yard gain down to the 10.

Three plays later, Dedrick Mills, who rushed for a career-high 169 yards, scored from three yards out to seal the victory.

With the win, Georgia Tech (9-4) reaches the nine-win mark for the fourth time in Paul Johnson’s nine-year tenure. This game was Kentucky’s first bowl appearance since 2010. The Wildcats, who finish the year 7-6, have not won a bowl game since 2008.

