Georgia Tech secures second win over top-15 team this week with buzzer-beating layup

The Yellow Jackets are exceeding expectations under first-year head coach Josh Pastner.

It came down to the wire on Saturday, but Georgia Tech (13-8, 5-4 ACC) was able to pull off their second upset of the week thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from Josh Okogie to beat No. 14 Notre Dame 62-60 in front of a sold-out home crowd at McCamish Pavillion.

This is their third win against a top-15 team this season and the second this week after completing a 78-56 beat down of No. 6 Florida State on Wednesday. Now, midway through the conference season, the Yellow Jackets are sitting at seventh in the ACC and have secured wins that will look good on a tournament résumé.

Josh Okogie high-fives fans after Georgia Tech’s win over Notre Dame. (AP) More

While Georgia Tech suffered some bad non-conference losses to teams like Ohio and Penn State, and was predicted to finish in the bottom half of the ACC, they now have a chance to make a case for the Big Dance. Even Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey thinks so:

“Georgia Tech is a very good team. I think they are an NCAA tournament team.” – @NDmbb Coach Mike Brey — GT Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) January 28, 2017



