George Michael not ready for El Kanemi Warriors exit yet

With the Desert Warriors challenging for league honours, the goalkeeper is ready to stay at the club to help them achieve their goal

George Michael has affirmed that he will not leave El Kanemi Warriors anytime soon.

The Maiduguri based side remain in contention for the Nigeria Professional Football League diadem, as they sit in third spot. three points behind leaders MFM.

Despite offers from other clubs, the goalkeeper feels it would be wrong to leave the Desert Warriors at this stage of the campaign.

“To be honest I do have offers but then I am focused on helping my team achieve their dream this season," Michael told Goal.

“I don't want to leave the team half way because I am the captain of the team so it's not wise to move at this stage.

“I think the club needs me more right now and I need to pay them back for the support I've enjoyed so I have to work hard and take the team to the next level. Talking about moving this mid-season, no way, I am still with El-Kanemi Warriors.”

He expressed his disappointment following thei heavy defeat to league leaders MFM FC.

"To be very honest as a goalkeeper and as a team contending for the league title, I felt very disappointed in that match but then it's a game of football where you win some and lose some,'' he continued.

“So we just want to put that disappointing result behind us and move on. We took more lessons from that loss to MFM in Lagos and then build on it as we prepare for the next match.

''Right now we are ready for ABS on Wednesday, we are waiting for what God will do for us on that day.''

