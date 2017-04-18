George Lebese never said he wanted to leave Kaizer Chiefs

Lebese fueled speculation after he was seen attending the Tshwane Derby last week, but Amakhosi are not worried about his future

Goal can reveal that Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese has never indicated that he wants to leave the club despite reports linking him to PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 28-year-old has been frustrated by his lack of game time in recent weeks, but he remains committed to the Soweto giants, according to a source within the Amakhosi camp.

“There’s no truth in those reports [that Lebese wants to leave],” the source told Goal. “He’s a Chiefs player through and through, and he’s never said anything about wanting to leave the club,” said the source.

In fact, the Glamour Boys expect Lebese to renew his contract when it expires in June 2018, although the two parties are yet to discuss the potential deal.

“Yes, his contract is coming to an end in 2018, but everyone expects him to stay. The club hasn’t engaged him because there’s still time,” concluded the source.

Football manager Bobby Motaung confirmed two years ago that they were made aware of several PSL teams that wanted to lure Lebese away from Naturena.

They thwarted any possibility of Lebese moving by offering him a new three-year contract which runs until June 30, 2018.

Lebese had a superb start to the current campaign, but then struggled with injuries towards the end of last year. He hasn’t been able to reclaim his place in Steve Komphela’s team, with Edmore Chirambadare enjoying some game time in his absence.

His return to action against Chippa United last weekend settled the nerves, and the club fans have urged the technical team to give the Mamelodi-born player more time on the pitch to rediscover his old form.