Genoa defender Izzo could get 6-year ban for match-fixing

ROME (AP) -- Genoa defender Armando Izzo could be banned for six years in a match-fixing scandal.

The Italian federation has asked for the suspension and a fine of 20,000 euros ($21,000) for Izzo, who was called up the Italian national team for the first time in November for the World Cup qualifying match against Liechtenstein and friendly against Germany.

''It's a blow, I didn't expect it,'' Izzo said. ''The truth will come out but at the moment I'm going through a nightmare.''

Two Serie B matches are under investigation: Modena's 1-0 win over Avellino on May 17, 2014, and Avellino's 3-0 victory over Reggina the following weekend.

Izzo was playing for Avellino at the time, shortly before his move to Genoa.

Izzo, who turned 25 on Thursday, was also called up by Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura for two training camps - in November and February.

''I'm scared of losing everything, the national team, my kids,'' Izzo said. ''I talked with Ventura for 10 minutes about it at the Italy camp, everyone supported me and are close to me.''

The Italian federation has asked for the same sanctions for former Avellino captain Francesco Millesi and retired Avellino player Luca Pini.

It has asked for six-month bans and 30,000 euro ($32,000) fines for other former Avellino players, including Cagliari defender Fabio Pisacane. The team could also be docked seven points.

Avellino faces a possible fine of 145,000 euros ($153,000).