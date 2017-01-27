Gaudreau scores late in OT, Flames edge Senators to end skid

Calgary Flames defenseman Dougie Hamilton (27) and Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) get tangled up during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- Johnny Gaudreau scored with 31 seconds on the clock in overtime and Calgary edged the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Thursday night, two days after Flames coach Glen Gulutzan called his struggling team ''pathetic.''

Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames (25-24-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brian Elliott, a former goalie for the Senators, made 25 saves in the win.

Chris Wideman and Tommy Wingels scored for the Senators (26-15-6), and Mike Condon stopped 23 shots.

The game marked the return of former Ottawa coach Dave Cameron, who was fired after last season. He is now an assistant with Calgary.

After a slow start, the Senators scored twice in the third period to draw even and finally give the 16,263 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre something to get excited about.

Wideman tied the score 2-all with 62 seconds remaining in regulation when he beat Elliott to the far side.

Wingels, making his Senators debut after being acquired from San Jose on Tuesday, tipped Fredrik Claesson's point shot to put Ottawa on the board early in the third period.

Calgary scored first for the first time in 10 games when Ferland connected at 9:39 of the second.

The Flames made it 2-0 with under three minutes left in the period as Dougie Hamilton deked his way around Ryan Dzingel to get a shot off. Poor defensive coverage left the puck out front, where Monahan jumped on it and buried it.

Both teams struggled to create offense in the opening period. Kyle Turris had the best chance for the Senators, and Sam Bennett had an opportunity to get the Flames on the board but Condon made the save.

NOTES: Ottawa RW Chris Neil was a healthy scratch. D Mark Borowiecki missed his fifth straight due to the flu. ... Calgary D Jyrki Jokipakka and C Freddie Hamilton were healthy scratches.

