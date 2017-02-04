Garcia moves clear in Dubai

Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts to a putt on the 15th green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

(Reuters) - Sergio Garcia shot a third-round 68 to finish three shots clear of his Ryder Cup team mate Henrik Stenson in the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday.

Spaniard Garcia birdied his 33rd and last hole of a long day after the second round was disrupted by high winds to move to 16 under par and in a strong position to win his 12th European tour title.

"At the end it was very, very dark, I'll tell you that," Garcia, 37, told the Tour website.

"I have a chance of winning the Dubai Desert Classic which is a great event. I'm going to give it my all tomorrow."

Swede Stenson made six birdies in a sparkling 67, a round matched by Briton Ian Poulter who moved into a tie for third place with Thai Prom Meesawat, two shots adrift of the British Open champion.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Brian Homewood)