Garcia completes wire-to-wire win at Dubai Desert Classic

Henrik Stenson of Sweden follows his ball on the 9th hole during the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Sergio Garcia shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 to win the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday after holding the tournament lead since the opening round.

The Spaniard, who had never posted a top-10 finish in his previous seven Desert Classic appearances, finished on a 19 under 269, three strokes ahead of Open champion and top-ranked European player Henrik Stenson (69).

Denmark's Lasse Jensen, whose 65 was the low round of the day, finished tied for third with England's Tyrrell Hatton (67).

It was Garcia's first European Tour win since the 2014 Qatar Masters. In the interim, he also won the Byron Nelson Classic on the PGA Tour last year.