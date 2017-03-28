Galaxy's Lletget needs foot surgery, out 4 to 6 months

United States' Sebastian Lletget, right, goes after the ball with Serbia's Milos Simonovic during a friendly soccer match, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget needs foot surgery and will be sidelined four to six months. He was injured while playing for the United States in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

Lletget was a surprise starter in the Americans' 6-0 win Friday night at San Jose, California. He put the U.S. ahead in the fifth minute with his first international goal. He hurt his left foot in the 15th minute on a slide tackle and was replaced three minutes later by Alejandro Bedoya.

The Galaxy said Tuesday that Lletget was thought to have a sprained foot. But the U.S. Soccer Federation and the Galaxy medical team determined Lletget has the kind of injury in which one or more bones in the middle of the foot are displaced.

He will have surgery next week after the swelling decreases.