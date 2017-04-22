Galaxy look to end home woes in matchup vs. Sounders

The LA Galaxy look for just their second home victory in four games this season when they welcome the defending MLS Cup Champion Seattle Sounders to the StubHub Center on Sunday.

With two home defeats already in 2017, the Galaxy have exceeded their total from the entire 2016 campaign. Their only home defeat last year came at the hands of the very same Sounders.

Los Angeles (2-4-0) hasn't lost more than two home league matches since suffering six home defeats over the course of the 2012 season.

This year, the slow home start comes despite the fine form of offseason addition Romain Alessandrini, who has four of LA's eight goals.

The addition of another striker this week in Jack McInerney will give Los Angeles more options, with forward Giovani dos Santos still struggling to find his rhythm.

"Jack is a young and experienced player in MLS who has shown that he can score goals in this league," Galaxy GM Pete Vagenas said in a club release. "He will give our team valuable depth at the forward position throughout the season."

Goalkeeper Brian Rowe could make his second start for LA after Clement Diop suffered an injury late in last Sunday's 2-1 loss at Orlando City SC.

Meanwhile, Seattle (1-2-3) has yet to win away from home in 2017, and as a result sits a spot behind LA in ninth in the Western Conference standings.

The Sounders are completing a three-match road swing, after which they will have played five of seven away from CenturyLink Field.

Some Seattle players are choosing to take the view that they've been unfortunate with their results, such as a 2-1 defeat at Vancouver last weekend. In that contest, Seattle substantially out-possessed their opponents and led 7-3 in shots on goal.

"We've had a tough stretch of games against some really tough opponents, but we've actually played quite well," Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei said this week on mlssoccer.com. "Now it's more just time to reward ourselves and make that possession count, make that dominance count, get a couple of goals, and get a result because that's all that really matters."