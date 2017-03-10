G Howard returns as Red Wings host Blackhawks

Coming off one of their worst losses of the season, a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Boston Bruins, might the Detroit Red Wings be about to throw a lifeline to Jimmy Howard?

Howard, the Detroit goaltender who got off to such a great start to the NHL season until his campaign was scuttled by injury, was recalled Wednesday from a very successful conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids, including a 21-save shutout performance Tuesday against the San Antonio Rampage.

"I think it'll be good to get Jimmy back, get him back playing to the way he was at the beginning of the year," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. Howard's .934 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average were both among the NHL leaders when he suffered a knee injury Dec. 20 in a game at Tampa Bay. Howard hasn't seen NHL action since.

"When he's been healthy, he's been an excellent goaltender this year for us," Blashill said. "Hopefully he can get back. Obviously he's been out a while, it's not going to be easy but I know he's been working real hard.

"The reports I heard from Grand Rapids is that he played excellent, so I think that stint served its purpose."

Blashill made it clear he wasn't blaming either of his goaltenders -- starter Jared Coreau or Petr Mrazek, who spelled Coreau after Boston's third goal -- for Wednesday's drubbing, which saw the Wings fall behind 4-0 in the first period.

"It wasn't on the goalie at all," Blashill said. "Jared had nothing to do with it."

Regardless, Jared Coreau, 0-3-1 with a 5.20 GAA and .847 save percentage in his last four starts, was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

There was plenty of blame to go around elsewhere.

"I don't think they were working hard enough for getting chances against us," Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg said. "We were way too easy to play against. Guys just skating by us in the neutral zone; not winning our battles in our own end. We turned the puck over again.

"You can't play like that."

It figures to be another long night for the Wings if they play that way against the Blackhawks. Even with Thursday's 1-0 loss to Anaheim, Chicago has won seven of eight and 12 of 14.

Defenseman Johnny Oduya, a member of Chicago's 2012-13 and 2014-15 Stanley Cup championship teams who returned to the Blackhawks in a Feb. 28 deal with Dallas, made his Chicago debut in Thursday's game. He'd missed his first three games back in Chicago with an ankle injury.

"You're trying to be a good puck-possession team and be responsible defensively," Oduya told the Chicago Tribune. "The goaltending is pretty much the same as before. It's going to make it easier coming down the stretch here to get into it. There's not too many changes."

Reigning Art Ross Trophy winner Patrick Kane has quietly moved into contention to defend his title. He's just four points off the pace being set by Edmonton's Connor McDavid and has 14 goals in his last 14 games.