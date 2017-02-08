Furyk tweaks Ryder Cup points system

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Jim Furyk, of the United States, walks off the tee box after playing the first hole during a singles match on the final day of the Ryder Cup golf tournament, at Gleneagles, Scotland. Furyk has been appointed U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France. Furyk will be in charge of a team that will try to win on European soil for the first time since 1993 at The Belfry. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk is tweaking the U.S. points system to put more value on winning PGA Tour events than high finishes in the majors.

Furyk also said Wednesday that the final pick will be made after the BMW Championship in 2018, instead of a last-minute decision before the Americans leave for Paris.

The U.S. points system will stay largely the same because Furyk says it worked well in a U.S. victory at Hazeltine last year.

The biggest difference is the majors. Points will count double at the 2018 majors, but only for the winner. Everyone else will receive 1 1/2 points. Furyk says because majors have such high purses, finishing third in a major is equal to winning a tour event when points are doubled.