Furious Manchester City fans take aim after having goal wrongly disallowed against Arsenal

Pep Guardiola's side thought that they had taken the lead in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, only to see Sergio Aguero's effort ruled out

Aggrieved Manchester City fans have taken to social media to share their outrage at Pep Guardiola's side having a goal wrongly disallowed against Arsenal on Sunday.

City striker Sergio Aguero thought he had put his side ahead in the FA Cup semi-final, as did Raheem Sterling when he followed up on Aguero's strike, only for Wembley officials to award the Gunners a goal kick.

The linesman adjudged the ball to have gone out of play when Leroy Sane crossed to Aguero, ruling out the Argentinian's strike minutes before half time.

Enraged, City supporters aimed fire at the referee and his team on Twitter.

Perfectly normal goal disallowed. Shocking officiating this. It is called The Emirates FA Cup! pic.twitter.com/oc8kP1ngTf — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) April 23, 2017

Aguero scored. Sterling scored. Aguero penalty.#IfVARExisted — Everything City (@Everything_City) April 23, 2017

@TheDaisyCutter1 Every 'big' decision the officials have had to make they have got wrong - Aguero pen, Sane cross, Sanchez pen #bestintheworld — Gary Weightman (@ellan_vannin) April 23, 2017

To those at Wembley not seeing replays: Aguero's shot was a goal. Lino flagged (wrongly) for Sane's cross going out. Replay shows it didn't! — WendyWoo (@wendy1704) April 23, 2017

Goal disallowed. WRONG DECISION again. Every game, big decisions v City wrong. Disgraceful #ARSMCI #FACupSemi — Adam Salkie (@Adsalk) April 23, 2017