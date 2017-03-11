From tumult to title contender: Duke finally finds its mojo at just the right moment

NEW YORK – For the longest time, it looked like this moment would never come.

For melodramatic months on end, preseason No. 1 Duke appeared to be disjointed, distracted, defeated, and destined to underachieve. This was a broken team, injured and immature and immersed in controversy, running out of time to piece itself together.

And now look at the Blue Devils, suddenly made whole and punching holes in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament bracket. Suddenly looking like the March monster that was dormant most of the year.

In a New York minute, Duke has coalesced into a beast in the cauldron of tournament basketball. It has perpetrated two breathtaking second-half rallies in two days, upsetting Louisville on Thursday and North Carolina on Friday, both games serving as microcosms for an entire season.

Down 61-49 in the second half against the Cardinals, on the verge of being run out of the Barclays Center, Duke rallied. The Devils went on a 32-16 run over the final 13 minutes to pull out an 81-77 win.

Down 61-48 in the second half against the Tar Heels, on the verge of being pounded into submission, Duke rallied again. The Devils went on a 45-22 run over the final 13:39 for a 93-83 triumph.

“Holy mackerel,” Mike Krzyzewski said, for the second straight day, a fitting response to what his team has done.

Holy momentum.

Now, after knocking out the ACC’s regular-season champion and top seed, the Blue Devils will try Saturday to do what’s never been done in this tournament: win it all while having to play four games in four days.

Duke players celebrate following their 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the ACC tournament semifinals on Friday. (Getty) More

Having to play Clemson on Wednesday was testament to the disarray that Duke experienced this season. Beset by injuries, blasted by criticism of tripping bandit Grayson Allen and blistered by their head coach while he was out recovering from back surgery, the Devils stumbled to an 11-7 league record and a No. 5 tournament seed.

“We weren’t living up to the hype … ,” said freshman Jayson Tatum. “We had a reality check. We weren’t the best team. But we knew we could beat those teams [that were beating the Blue Devils] when we’re at our best.”

To become their best, some things had to change. There was the meeting at Krzyzewski’s house, where he took away the team’s practice gear and kicked them out of the locker room. But more than that, the players had to collectively confront their weaknesses and work to improve them.

“We started talking to each other and being honest with each other,” Tatum said. “We knew if we wanted to be a great team, we had to be accountable. … I don’t think the chemistry was that good.”

The chemistry has progressively improved, solidifying here in New York. Freshman point guard Frank Jackson has come on over the last couple of weeks. Fellow freshman Harry Giles has emerged from a season-long shell in Brooklyn, finally showing some of his athleticism and assertiveness that has been on hiatus after multiple knee injuries.

And Allen, coming off the bench for the last five games and showered with boos in the Barclays Center, has become the fearless fire-starter for both Duke rallies.

Against Louisville, Allen scored all 10 of his second-half points in a six-minute stretch. That included three free throws after the officials rewarded him for flopping while shooting a 3-pointer, a play that energized Duke.

Against North Carolina, Allen was huge in the first half, making four 3-pointers to keep the Blue Devils within seven at halftime.

“If he doesn’t do what he does in the first half, we’re down by 20,” Krzyzewski said. “I mean, we could get blown out. I thought he saved us in the first half. It was almost a third-round knockout without him playing the way he did.”

In the second half, Allen again stirred the faintly glowing embers and watched a conflagration erupt. With North Carolina leading 61-50, the junior guard ran down an offensive rebound and then dished to Luke Kennard in the corner. Kennard drained a 3 and was fouled, adding a free throw for a four-point play.

