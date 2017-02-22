From having your ankle broken by Allen Iverson to the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brendan Gaughan is wearing a fire suit, discussing his start in Sunday’s Daytona 500, a highlight in the 41-year-old’s mostly journeyman career.
Except what he’s talking about isn’t the race to come but a career gone by: his days as a walk-on basketball player at Georgetown in the mid-1990s, where as mostly a practice player he was charged by coach John Thompson to play aggressive and physical defense on the Hoyas stars.
In many cases, that meant squaring off with no less than Allen Iverson.
“You know the old joke, ‘He can cross you so hard he’ll break your ankle?’ ” Gaughan said with a laugh Wednesday. “He actually crossed me so hard I did break my ankle. It was black and blue for two years.”
Of all the odd intersections in sports, Gaughan’s story is perhaps the most unlikely – from getting crossed over by Allen Iverson to trading paint with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
And that isn’t even the whole thing. He grew up in Las Vegas, where his family is prominent in the gaming industry (their South Point Casino is his chief sponsor). He was an excellent off-road racer as a kid and later a highly recruited field goal kicker – he once hit a 61-yarder for Bishop Gorman High School.
An injury curbed the potential of his kicking career – and made him susceptible to that ankle break. The big-school scholarship offers disappeared. Instead he enrolled at Georgetown where he played non-scholarship football and walked on the hoops team despite being just 5-foot-9.
That led him to a fateful day he was caught alone defending Iverson on a fast break. Iverson was then just a highly touted freshman out of Hampton, Va., who during the first few days of fall practice was trying to prove he was as good as the hype.
As Iverson sprinted down the court, Gaughan tried to stay in front of him only to wind up in a heap. There was no shame in the failure considering no other human would have done much better. Iverson’s handle was so legendary it made a fool of everyone who dared guard him, from Michael Jordan on down en route to a career that included NBA MVP honors, 11 All-Star game appearances and enshrinement in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
“You don’t know what is coming, that’s the problem,” Gaughan said. “You don’t know what move he’s going to hit you with … [That day] he hit me with what we used to call ‘The Bat Man’ [but] it was the crossover. My ankle stayed [where it was] … chipped a bone and tore some ligaments, but I taped it up and guarded him every day. That was my job.”
Day after day getting abused by Iverson might not seem fun, but it wasn’t always one-sided. Thompson allowed physical play and blatant fouls in practice. He wanted Iverson and the others roughed up. Gaughan obliged. “I was able to beat on him and bang on him,” Gaughan said. He and Iverson quickly became friends over the course of the next two years, before AI jumped to the NBA. They remain in contact to this day.
“We knew we were watching something special,” Gaughan said. “He was an amazing, amazing basketball player.”
In September, Iverson named every one of his Hoya teammates, Gaughan included, during his enshrinement speech at the Hall of Fame. He appreciated the push and pressure that made him who he was. While Iverson has yet to attend a race, Gaughan is still trying and has long returned the respect – he once drove with his hair in cornrows as a tribute to his old teammate.
“He’s a great man,” Gaughan said. “I’ve been friends with him for 20 years now. He’s smarter than he’s given credit for. He worked hard and you knew he wouldn’t have a [long] NBA career because of how hard he abused his body [in the game]. That guy, man, he did things nobody in the history of the league could do at the size he was. I’m still in awe of the things he did.”
Gaughan was part of one Sweet Sixteen and one Elite Eight team while at Georgetown. He played sparingly, scoring just five career points and made just one basket – “against Colgate, over Adonal Foyle in the preseason NIT, off the glass.”
John Thompson, however, never made the bench players feel like lesser members of the team. Everyone had a job. Everyone had to do it to achieve success. Gaughan cherishes his four years of mentoring by Thompson. He still consults the coach for decisions big and small. Thompson has even come to some of his races at Richmond International Raceway.
“My entire life is built off the teachings of John Thompson,” Gaughan said. “I would not be in this chair if not for John Thompson. I was very lucky that that man molded me into who I am today.”
Racing proved to be a better fit than basketball. He returned to it right after graduating. He entered business too, though, working in the casino industry and owning a line of whiskey. “I’ve never let racing be what I based my life on,” he said.
It is his passion, though. He’s bounced around in his career, everything from the truck series to the Cup Series, always finding satisfaction in taking on the challenge, if not always the results. This will be just his second Daytona 500, but at his age, it feels like a gift.
He boldly talked about not just going for the win here, but challenging for a Cup championship this year, which he knows is the longest of long shots – “This is the Cinderella story,” he deadpanned.
When you’ve had this kind of a sporting career, perhaps nothing seems impossible.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Gaughan said.
Even the day Allen Iverson broke his ankle.
