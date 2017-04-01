Friday's Sports in Brief

NCAA TOURNAMENT

DALLAS (AP) -- When the final shot beat the buzzer and UConn's record streak was over, Geno Auriemma had to smile.

After all the winning, the Huskies coach could appreciate a thrilling victory - even from the other side.

UConn's 111-game run came to a stunning end when Mississippi State pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in women's basketball history, winning 66-64 on Morgan William's overtime jumper in the national semifinals.

''I'm just shocked that it took this long to get here,'' Auriemma said.

The Huskies hadn't lost in 865 days, with that defeat coming to Stanford in overtime on Nov. 17, 2014. Winning had become routine, often by routs. But in an instant, their drive toward a fifth consecutive national championship had been blocked.

When William's jumper dropped, Auriemma broke into that wry smile. He turned to his bench, then went to congratulate the Bulldogs.

GOLF

Tiger Woods won't play in the Masters for the third time in the last four years because he says he is not tournament ready.

Woods announced on his website that he did everything possible to try to play. He says his back rehabilitation simply didn't allow him enough time.

He said there was no timetable for his return.

Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in early February after shooting a 77, claiming back spasms. Since then, he has sat out his own tournament at Riviera, the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He even withdrew from a press conference in Los Angeles.

This is the 20-year anniversary of Woods winning his first Masters by a record 12 shots. He last won the Masters in 2005.

COLLEGE SPORTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Wichita State and the American Athletic Conference are in serious talks to have the school join the league as a non-football member as early as next fall, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said.

No move would be announced before the end of the NCAA Tournament, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the negotiations.

Any increase in membership would have to be approved by the presidents of the schools in the league.

Officials at Wichita State and the Missouri Valley Conference did not immediately return messages seeking comment from the AP.

PRO BASKETBALL

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) - Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted speeding in suburban Detroit.

Auburn Hills police say an officer spotted a vehicle traveling 45 mph in a 25 mph zone about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday and stopped Caldwell-Pope.

He was arrested after a field sobriety test and taken to the police station, where a test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent. Caldwell-Pope was cited for operating while intoxicated and released.

Caldwell-Pope, who scored 17 points in a Pistons loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, said after the game that his situation had ''no effect on the team'' and that he's ''just trying to move forward from it.''

Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy says Caldwell-Pope is a ''high character'' player, and that the team will ''let things run its course.''

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) - Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have begun collecting discarded electronic devices that will be used in the production of the medals to be awarded to athletes.

Japanese Olympic swimmer Takeshi Matsuda and Paralympian Takuro Yamada attended a ceremony in downtown Tokyo to kick off the campaign.

''It's a great project that turns your old unused phones into athletes' treasured medals,'' said four-time Olympic swimming medalist Matsuda. ''I'm glad that by participating in this project, anyone can take part in the Games.''

The organizing committee aims to collect eight tons of raw metal which will yield around two tons of pure metal, enough to produce 5,000 medals for the Tokyo Games.

Citizens are being asked to donate unwanted and obsolete electronic devices including smartphones, digital cameras and laptops.

Collection boxes have been set up throughout the country. The collection will end in the spring of 2019 or as soon as the eight-ton target is reached.

SOCCER

CHICAGO (AP) - The U.S. women's national team has called up 16-year-old Sophia Smith as an injury replacement on Jill Ellis' roster.

Read More