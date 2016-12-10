Fresh millionaire: Paulassilverlining wins Garland of Roses

NEW YORK (AP) -- Paulassilverlining became racing's newest millionaire with a 2¼-length victory Saturday in the $125,000 Garland of Roses Stakes for fillies and mares at Aqueduct.

Her fourth stakes win this season pushed her career bankroll to $1,008,950. The 4-year-old trained by Michelle Nevin improved to 8 for 18 overall.

"I'm very proud of her," Nevin said. "How could you not be? She's been a star from the get go."

It was a routine effort for the class of the field, and the overwhelming 1-10 favorite in the five-horse race.

This was Paulassilverlining's first start since a third-place finish last month in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint at Santa Anita.

She settled third in the early stages of Garland of Rose as Kelsocait and Disco Chick battled for the lead. Paulassilverlining and jockey Jose Ortiz swung three wide at the top of the lane, and took command a furlong from the finish.

The time was 1:11.60 for the six furlongs.

Paulassilverlining paid $2.30 and $2.10.

Disco Chick was best of the rest, returning $4.80.

My Savannah Belle was third. There was no show wagering.