Free agent guard Jermon Bushrod re-signs with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) -- Free agent guard Jermon Bushrod has re-signed with the Miami Dolphins after starting all 16 games for them last season.

Bushrod was part of a unit that helped Miami reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008. He blocked for running back Jay Ajayi, who rushed for 1,272 yards, third most in a single season in Dolphins history.

Bushrod has 112 career starts. The 10-year NFL veteran also played for the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears and joined Miami last season.

