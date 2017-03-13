Frank Kaminsky bashes selection committee over Wisconsin's seeding

Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky hasn’t worn a Wisconsin uniform in two years, but he is still passionate about the Badgers and often comments about his former teammates on social media.

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

Like many other Wisconsin fans, the 2015 national player of the year was taken aback when the Badgers’ matchup was announced early during Sunday’s NCAA tournament selection show.

Despite finishing second in the Big Ten regular season race and second in the conference tournament , the Badgers received the No. 8 seed in the East regional and will play Virginia Tech in Buffalo on Thursday. Should they advance, they’ll have to play overall No. 1 seed and defending national champion Villanova.

It was not a nice little Sunday for Frank the Tank.

An 8 seed? Wth is that?? — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 12, 2017





2nd in the big ten and runner up in the big ten tourney is an 8 seed?? — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 12, 2017





Whether or not Kaminsky and other Wisconsin fans will admit it, there was a solid case to be made for the team receiving a lower seed. The Badgers dropped five of their last seven regular season games and had a losing record against the RPI Top 50. Their 32nd RPI ranking puts them right around an eight seed.

Which is probably something that Badgers fans could have eventually kinda sorta accepted until …

AND MINNESOTA GETS A 5 SEED?? HAHAHAHA…. — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 12, 2017





Yep, not only did Minnesota get a No. 5 seed after going 0-2 against Wisconsin (including a 66-49 loss on March 5), but Maryland received a No. 6 after losing head to head to Wisconsin on Feb. 19 and being bounced in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

That led Kaminsky to finish on this tweet …

Submitting my formal application to be on the selection committee… because apparently you don't even have to watch basketball to be on it — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 12, 2017





All the committee had to do was ask because Kaminsky would’ve had plenty of time. He’s missed the last five Hornets games while nursing a shoulder injury.

Popular NCAA tournament stories on Yahoo Sports:

Here are this year’s four biggest NCAA tournament snubs

Northwestern mom Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrates NCAA bid with perfect tweet

March Madness: 2017 NCAA tournament bracket, schedule and TV guide

Winners and losers: Which teams got favorable March Madness draws?