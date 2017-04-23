Franco's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3

Philadelphia Phillies' Maikel Franco, left, follows through after his game-winning two-run hit as Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers looks on during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Maikel Franco rounded first base after his game-winning hit and kept running to right field, trying to avoid a celebratory beatdown from his teammates.

Andres Blanco caught him.

''Whitey got me this time,'' Franco said of the playful punches he endured. ''My body is killing me.''

Franco's two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night in a wild game that featured excellent defensive plays and some blunders.

''Wacky is the word of the day,'' Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

Adonis Garcia's infield single drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th after Brandon Phillips hit a tying solo homer off Edubray Ramos with two outs in the ninth, but Philadelphia rallied against Jim Johnson (2-1).

The Phillies loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on one-out singles by pinch-hitter Brock Stassi and infield hits by Cesar Hernandez and Aaron Altherr. After Johnson struck out Odubel Herrera, Franco lined a hit to deep right field.

''Just trying to have a good at-bat,'' Franco said. ''I got a good pitch to hit and that's what happened.''

The Phillies have won four of five while the Braves have lost five straight after winning five in a row.

Jeanmar Gomez (2-1) allowed an unearned run in the 10th but earned the win.

Mackanin chose to use Ramos to protect a one-run lead in the ninth because Hector Neris, who closed out the past two games, and Joaquin Benoit were unavailable. Ramos was seeking his first career save.

''They thought the game was over and we ended up coming back,'' Phillips said. ''We just didn't close it out. It just (stinks) to lose a game like that.''

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff allowed one run and two hits, striking out seven in five innings.

''I had my stuff,'' Eickhoff said.

Braves starter Jaime Garcia gave up two runs and five hits, fanning six in six innings.

Hernandez started Philadelphia's rally in the sixth with a leadoff single against Garcia. Altherr then lined a double to left field and Herrera hit an RBI single up the middle to tie it at 1. Franco's fielder's choice grounder scored Altherr to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

NO SUPPORT

Eickhoff has no wins this season despite a 2.55 ERA. He has the worst run support in franchise history since his debut in August 2015. The right-hander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 13 consecutive starts and 35 of his last 41.

GLOVE WORK

Altherr made a diving catch to rob Freddie Freeman of a hit on a shallow fly to left field in the eighth. ... Herrera made an outstanding, running catch on the warning track in right-center to rob Dansby Swanson in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVE

The Phillies acquired utility player Ty Kelly from Toronto for cash. Kelly began the season with the Mets and was cut after going 0 for 1. He hit .241 with a .352 OBP in 39 games with New York last season. Kelly will join the Phillies on Tuesday.

BIG PIECE RETURNS

Ryan Howard was 2 for 2 with two singles, an intentional walk and a hit by pitch in his first game for Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves signed the former Phillies slugger to provide some pop off the bench.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 4.26 ERA) takes the mound on Sunday afternoon. He's 2-1 vs. the Phillies.

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.60) makes his second start of the season in the series finale. He tossed a complete game, allowing one run, in his only career start vs. Atlanta last season.

